After launching in select markets at the beginning of the year, Montblanc is now bringing its Summit Lite smartwatch to the US. Filled with old specs and a hefty price tag, this is going to be a tough sell.

The Montblanc Summit Lite is built on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, just like the original Summit 2 that we reviewed more than 2.5 years ago. That’s noteworthy because Montblanc stood out as the first company to launch a Wear 3100 watch, yet here they are all this time later still pushing a chip that was dated when it debuted. We saw this watch hit the FCC back in October, by the way.

That sad bit of background aside, the Summit Lite features a 43mm case, 1.19″ round AMOLED display, 400mAh battery, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 5ATM water resistance, GPS, heartrate monitor, NFC, rotating crown with programmable pushers, and 22mm bands. It has a lot going for it, we just needed the Snapdragon Wear 4100 inside.

Montblanc is shipping the watch in either matte black or matte silver recycled aluminum and stainless steel cases. They are pairing the case with rubber or fabric bands in a number of colors to give potential customers several setups to choose from.

In software, Montblanc wants you to think about this watch as a health companion. They’ve included a Cardio Coach that measures your VO2 Max score, a Body Energy app to let you know how much you’ve got in the tank each day, sleep tracking app, and a stress level tracker.

If this sounds like the watch for you, it’ll cost you $860 in the US.