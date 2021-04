Samsung has made its next Unpacked event official, set to take place Wednesday, April 28 ay 10AM EST (7AM Pacific).

During this event, we expect Samsung to showcase its new smartwatch (possibly powered by Wear OS), the Galaxy S21 FE, and presumably something else pretty epic because those last two things aren’t something we’d label as “most powerful Galaxy” material. Regardless, we’re ready for it.

