The Google Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) may not be the ultimate pair of earbuds we all hoped they’d be, but they still offer a set of features to get behind. They are comfortable as hell, their touch controls are the best, they look quite snazzy, and they sound pretty damn good. Sure, their connectivity issues have long-been documented, but if you get lucky and own a pair without as many bugs, they are a solid pair of buds.

Today, Google and their retail partners have discounted the Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) by $50, dropping their price to $129. If you can find them in stock (it shouldn’t be a problem), you should be able to choose between Clearly White, Almost Black, and Quite Mint colorways. The Oh So Orange model has been discontinued.

If you do go shopping for a pair, you won’t need a code or anything – this is a straight $50 discount.

Is this Google clearing house before the Pixel Buds A arrive? It could be or maybe Google is finally realizing that the only way to move these poorly reviewed Pixel Buds is to offer some regular discounts.

Shop Google Pixel Buds deals: