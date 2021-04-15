Galaxy Fit 2 at $30 is Super Tasty (Updated)

In February when I talked about how I had ditched smartwatches for a simpler life with a fitness band, the band I switched to after testing several was Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2. Originally priced at $60, I think I paid around $50 for it, which was a good deal at the time. Today, you can grab one for just $30.

Amazon currently has the scarlett (red) model at that $29.99 price, while the black model is $49.99. Look, if you have been wondering if a fitness band is a good option to track health with, this is the kind of price that should get you to make a final decision.

I can tell you that I tried the Fitbit Inspire 2 and Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during my initial switch and settled on the Galaxy Fit 2. Because this band is made by Samsung, you can sync fitness info to all of the fitness services on the market, Samsung’s app is rock solid, and the bugs just aren’t there.

The Galaxy Fit 2 tracks 24/7 heartrate, sleep, and fitness activities. It’s battery lasts a really long time, up to 15 days to be exact. It has a cute little display, sends you notifications, and can take a beating. I wore the thing for 3-4 months and put it through all the sweating – it’s still working fine. It doesn’t have GPS or NFC, so keep that in mind.

I try not to recommend stuff very often, but this is a product I don’t think you can go wrong with.

UPDATE: Those big meanies jacked the price back up to $49. Hope you got in when it was down.