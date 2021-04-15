The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 saw an $80 price drop today to a starting price of $319.99. Since this watch line gets regular discounts like this it could mean nothing, but with rumors of a Galaxy Watch 4 picking up steam, I’m going to tell myself we’re getting price cuts because new watches are coming. If I’m wrong, whatever. Let me live.

To grab the Galaxy Watch 3 for $80 off (our review), head to whichever electronics dealer you love. Samsung has both 41mm and 45mm watches at $80 off, plus they’ll give you extra off if you have other goodies to trade-in. Amazon has the deals too, as does Best Buy.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is Samsung’s fanciest to date, with beautiful displays, rotating bezels, and heavy steel cases. All of the fitness and sleep tracking features are here, as are swappable bands and choices of case color. Samsung did a nice job with the Galaxy Watch 3.

To grab one at $80 off, hit those links below.