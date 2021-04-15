Yeah, Nest Audio for $69 is a Better Deal

For most of the week, Google’s Nest Audio speaker has be on sale at every retailer that carries it. Almost everyone has it for $20 off, but Adorama has decided that just wasn’t enough. If you want an extra $10.99 off, which brings the price to $69, this is your day.

For now, Adorama is only doing the extra discount on the “white” (chalk) Nest Audio and you need to use code “EXTRAOFF10” at checkout. If you forget to add that code, you won’t see the full discount to $69. You’ll still get the initial $20 off, but you need full promo here.

At $69, the Nest Audio is an absolute steal and you may as well buy two. Here’s our review of it.