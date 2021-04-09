Code from a Phone app update detailed this past January pointed to the upcoming ability to automatically record calls from phone numbers not saved in your contacts. Well, that feature is apparently very real and rolling out to users of Google’s dedicated Phone app right now.

Detailed by the good people at XDA, the feature is rolling out, but there is a huge disclaimer with it. Both you and the person calling will need to live in an area where it’s legal to record peoples’ conversations without their direct consent for the automated portion of this feature to function. In addition, at the start of calls, “Everyone will be notified ahead of time that the call is being recorded.”

Here’s the disclaimer.

You or the other person in your call might be somewhere that requires everyone to consent to being recorded. Everyone will be notified ahead of time that the call is being recorded. It’s up to you to follow laws about recording conversations. Recordings are stored only on your phone.

In the setting menu for the Phone app, users will begin to see a new toggle in the Call Recording menu. When enabled, users can automatically record calls from numbers not in their contacts. Easy enough.

Anyone seeing this on their supported devices yet?

// XDA