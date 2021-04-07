Samsung introduced the US market to its updated Galaxy A line this morning, consisting of five devices: There’s the Galaxy A02s that starts at $109, all the way up to the Galaxy A52 for $499. Every single price point in between those two is met by this family of devices, so if a new mid-ranger is on your shopping list, pay close attention.

Let’s start with the big dog first, the Galaxy A52. For its $499 price, the phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, quad rear camera system with OIS, stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, plus an IP67 rating. Samsung also confirmed via a press-only briefing that this phone is eligible to the same update schedule as the Galaxy S phones. Yup, Samsung is the king of Android updates.

If you need less expensive, there’s the Galaxy A42. It has 5G, a triple camera setup, 6.6″ HD+ Super AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The Galaxy A42 will run you $399. What is that, you need cheaper? The least expensive model in the lineup is the Galaxy A02s. It starts at $109, offering a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (plus support for expandable) dual cameras, and Fast Charging. If you’re looking for the cheapest 5G experience, you’ll want the Galaxy A32. It comes with 5G, a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. For that, it’s priced at $279.

For availability, the Galaxy A42 will be available starting April 8 in the US, followed by the Galaxy A52, A32, and A12 on April 9. Galaxy A02s will be available starting April 29.

