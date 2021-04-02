Samsung is dropping the price on its super expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable today, making it $200 cheaper going forward. Now starting at $1,799, you can own the ultimate couch phone and still have the cash leftover to get yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro or a 3oz cut of 28-day dry aged wagyu ribeye.

You will find the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the new price in both black and bronze models, as well as in unlocked or carrier variants. You can even get the customized hinge colors at $1,799. This is a price cut across the board no matter how you decide to add an almost-$2K phone to your world.

REVIEW: Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has also opened up a referral program for Galaxy Z owners that lets them share a code (you get this code from the Samsung Members app) to get friends and family $100 off a Z device purchase. That referral program gets owners a little bonus back when the code is used. As a Galaxy Z Fold 2 owner, I have a code for you that you are free to use to try and save some cash. Give code “5JRBUSVVEU” a shot at checkout. It should be good for the next month.

You buying a new Galaxy Z Fold 2?