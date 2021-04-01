Casio, maker of the beloved G-SHOCK watch family, has finally added G-SHOCK branding to a Wear OS smartwatch with the G-SQUAD Pro. Announced today, the watch is everything you’d expect from a G-SHOCK, with massive protection and the unique case design that needs no explanation. The Wear OS side of it brings it into our realm, but we have some worries.

First off, the G-SHOCK G-SQUAD Pro (GSW-H1000) will apparently cost $699 and ship in about a month to the US. When it does, assuming you are a G-SHOCK fan, you might be wondering if it’ll be worth buying. Here’s what you need to know.

For specs, it features a 1.2-inch dual layer display with monochrome and color panels with a resolution of 360×360. The dual panel setup should let you use full color modes for app usage and/or drop it back to monochrome for time display. It’s shock resistant, good in water to 200 meters, and has GPS, heartrate, compass, and altitude/air pressure sensors. You’ll find a microphone, titanium back plate, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC for Google Pay, and three buttons on the right side of the case. The measurements for this tank of a watch are 65.6×56.3×19.5mm.

For battery life, Casio is rating it at 1.5 days with “normal” use that includes both displays in action. Should you run it in “Multi Timepiece Mode” that only uses timekeeping and sensors, it could last 1 month.

You’ll notice I haven’t mentioned the processor or RAM and that’s because Casio doesn’t appear to be interested in disclosing that information. My guess is that we are looking at a Snapdragon Wear 3100. If this was the 4100, Qualcomm or Casio would be hyping the hell out of it, as that would most definitely help generate more buzz. If they ever give up that info, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until they do, I would avoid the hell out of this watch.

If you decide to ignore that advice and buy one, again, you are looking at $699. The Casio G-SHOCK G-SQUAD Pro comes in three colors: BlackxBlue (GSW-H1000-1), Black (GSW-H1000-1A), and Red (GSW-H1000-1A4).

