A couple of months ago, Verizon wasn’t ready to put a date on when their 3G network would shut down, following several missed targets, including ones in 2019 and 2020. Today, they’ve come to grips with the end and have a new date for you to say “goodbye.”

Verizon has announced that their 3G network will shut off on December 31, 2022.

Why the delay? We don’t know. However, Verizon did say that since announcing years back that 3G was on the outs, they’ve transitioned almost all of their 3G customers over to devices powered by 4G LTE or 5G. They put the number at 99%, with a small number still not ready to give up…3G…huh? Who are these people?

Verizon is adamant that this is the final date and that it will “not be extended again.” When December 31, 2022 arrives, you better be off 3G or you’ll simply lose service. Support will also only be able to offer limited support. All customers have been told, business folks have been given transition plans, and there won’t be any excuses once the end of next year approaches.

Remember 3G? I try not to.

// Verizon