You Can Already Save $20 Off the OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch won’t arrive for a few more weeks, but when it does, you’ll be able to save $20 off its launch price if you act fast. OnePlus is hosting a $20 “OnePlus Watch Appreciation Credit” that will discount their new watch right away. If you were interested at all, grabbing a credit would be smart since it doesn’t cost anything to get one.

At $20 off, the OnePlus Watch should only cost $139, which is a heck of a deal. I know it doesn’t run Wear OS and isn’t the smartest of smartwatches, but at $139, we’re in fitness band territory and this could be very good at tracking fitness.

To grab the credit, hit that link below, click the “Claim Credit” button, and it should then be added to your account. If you don’t have an account, it’s easy to sign-up – I believe it even has Google’s sign-in. Once the Watch goes on sale, the credit will be automatically applied.

At $139, you pulling the trigger on a OnePlus Watch when it arrives April 14?