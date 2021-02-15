A huge perk for baseball fans who are T-Mobile customers is the annual free season of MLB.TV. According to an email headed out this week, 2021 is no different, with the wireless carrier set to provide a subscription of MLB.TV free of charge to all eligible customers beginning March 30.

An MLB.TV subscription starts at $110 for a single team. It’s by no means a cheap service, so the fact that every T-Mobile wireless customer can snag it for free is really great. Since I don’t live in the city of my favorite team, it’s ideal for out-of-market fans too, plus the MLB.TV app is quite good for stats and news coverage. It’s been a solid offer from T-Mobile for the past few years and one of the reasons I stick with T-Mobile as my cell provider.

Again, sign-ups will be available beginning March 30 at t-mobile.com/mlb.

Righteous!