As a part of this fine Monday, Verizon and Samsung are pushing another round of updates to some of their best phones. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, are all seeing the March Android security patch with performance improvements.

The new build numbers are below to help you decide if you are on the new software or not. If you were hoping we’d have more details on those “performance improvements,” well, we don’t. That’s all Verizon has told us in addition to the security patch.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 : RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUC1

: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUC1 Galaxy S20+ : RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUBB

: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUBB Galaxy S20 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUBB

: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUBB Galaxy Note 20 : RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUC5

: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUC5 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUC5

UPDATE: The Note 20 line has been added to the list!

The regular Galaxy S20 could see the same update, but Verizon has told us that it’s getting the new build just yet. If it does, we’ll be sure to note that in this post.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon