Mobvoi is hosting another flash deal today on the new TicWatch Pro 3, its latest high-end Wear OS device. Typically priced at $299, you can get the watch for just $255, but you’ll have to act fast because the offer is only good today from 9:30am to 3:30pm Pacific.

The main draw to the 3 Pro is its usage of the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor from Qualcomm, with this watch still being one of the only devices to use it. It’s been a long wait for us consumers, but from our review of this watch, the 4100 is a definitely step up from the old 3100 that companies are unfortunately still using in new watches.

Other specs for this Wear OS-powered wearable includes up to 72 hours of battery life, NFC support, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, heart rate sensor, as well as a large 1.4″ AMOLED display.

If you still believe in Wear OS, don’t miss out.