The Google Pixel Buds don’t go on sale very often, so when a deal hits, you need to act fast. Today, you can grab a pair of Pixel Buds in “Clearly White” for $129 or $50 off. I didn’t do any serious research here, but that might be the best price yet for a brand new pair.

Normally priced at $179, you could make the argument that Google’s first true wireless earbuds are a bit expensive. At $50 off, well, that price becomes much more reasonable and potentially something you should jump on.

Now, the story of the Pixel Buds is a rocky one, with a frustrating launch that saw numerous bugs out of the gate needing a fix from Google. They have addressed many, but some persist and have made life frustrating for owners.

I can tell you that my experience has been mostly positive, though there are times I feel like an outlier. I still think they are incredibly comfortable, offer a solid sound experience, and have the best touch controls of any earbuds on the market. The case is also pretty fun to play with.

I’ll let you make-up your own mind here – $50 off the Pixel Buds with code “PIXEL50.”