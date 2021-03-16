Please Get All the Jabra Headphones for 40% Off With Today’s Code

Jabra has quickly become one of my favorite headphone companies. The over-ear Elite 85h headphones that I’ve had for a couple of years are probably my favorite of all time in the category, but I’ve recently been turned onto their true wireless earbuds and have nothing but good things to say. As someone who owns far too many wireless buds from Google to Samsung and other random brands, the pair of Elite 75t buds from Jabra might be the best in my arsenal.

For today only, Jabra is hosting a 40% off everything sale that really does slap 40% off anything they sell. The Jabra Elite 85h headphones I mentioned above drop from $250 to $150 with special code. The new Elite 85t earbuds that Tim loves drop from $229 to $137.

Of course, they have other earbuds to consider too, like the Elite 75t and Active 75t, older Elite 65t, and special sport models. They also sell Bluetooth and office headsets, all of which are discounted.

To get the 40% off, simply use code “tg694hffv” at checkout. I know that looks like a one-time use code, but it seems they sent it to everyone on their promo list.