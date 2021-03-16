Google Starts Taking Less Money From App Developers

Google announced this week that it will soon start taking less money from the developers that make its platform what it is. Specifically, starting July 1, Google will take a max commission of 15% on a digital goods sale (apps, in-app purchases, etc.), down from the 30% it has been for years. That’s a 50% cut, which developers will surely be grateful for.

This change will effect 99% of developers according to Google, as it only applies to the first $1 million of revenue. Publishers bringing in more than that are subject to higher commission rates.

Starting on July 1, 2021 we are reducing the service fee Google Play receives when a developer sells digital goods or services to 15% for the first $1M (USD) of revenue every developer earns each year. With this change, 99% of developers globally that sell digital goods and services with Play will see a 50% reduction in fees. These are funds that can help developers scale up at a critical phase of their growth by hiring more engineers, adding to their marketing staff, increasing server capacity, and more.

If you’re a developer, we recommend you read the full post by following the link below.

Thanks, Google!

// Android Developers