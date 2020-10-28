Don’t Pass on Jabra Elite 85h Headphones at $100 Off Today

The over-ear headphones I use every day are the Jabra Elite 85h because they are ultra-comfortable, sound amazing, and last for hours and hours and hours on a single charge. Today, in case you are interested in joining the 85h club, Amazon will sell you a pair for $100 off, dropping their price to $149.

Normally priced at $250, a $100 discount is substantial and one of the best prices to date on the Elite 85h, outside of that one random flash sale a few weeks back.

Here’s what I said then:

These headphones feature both active and passive noise cancellation, access to whichever assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri) you prefer through a dedicated button, 8 microphones, wind noise protection, on-ear detection and auto-pause, connection with two devices at one time, and access to the Jabra Sound+ app to help you customize the listening experience. When connected to your devices over the equipped Bluetooth 5.0, the Jabra Elite 85h have up to 36 hours of use with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on (up to 41 hours with it off) and can get up to 5 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging through their USB-C port. They also come in a sweet case that includes audio and USB-C cables, as well as an airplane adapter, should any of us ever get on a plane again.

It looks like Amazon has slashed the price on the black (above), gold, and copper-black versions.

Amazon Deal Link

Bonus deal: If you want a bigger discount, Jabra will sell you refurbished Elite 85h for $119.