Jabra announced this morning new color options for the Elite 85t earbuds, our current favorite buds here at the DL offices. As for why we love them, they feel great in-ear, and most important, they sound amazing.

The four new colors are Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black, and Grey, which join the existing Titanium Black color option. Full transparency, we were hoping to see some brighter options, but maybe those’ll come later down the road.

These new colors are available this week for a price of $229 in the US. When available, you’ll find them at the links below.