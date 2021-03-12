What a week for 5G, eh? First we learned about the C-band auction results, Verizon told us it’ll charge us more for their best 5G, T-Mobile bragged about how far along its mid-band 5G network is compared to everyone else, and now AT&T has related news to share. If you happen to subscribe to one of AT&T’s older unlimited plans, you are about to gain access to 5G, all at no cost.

Starting “this month,” AT&T is giving both nationwide 5G and 5G+ access to their long-term customers who aren’t on one of their current unlimited plans (Unlimited Starter, Extra, and Elite). For now at least, this will happen at no extra cost and will simply go live, assuming you have a compatible phone.

The older plans gaining 5G access are AT&T Unlimited & More, Unlimited & More Premium, Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Choice II, Unlimited Choice Enhanced, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Plus Enhanced, Unlimited Value, and AT&T Unlimited. That’s a lot of unlimited plans.

AT&T says that you’ll know when 5G has been added to your plan because they’ll send you a related text or email. Again, you will need a 5G phone, but that’s all you need to do.

// AT&T