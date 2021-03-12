The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be the last of their kind. Rumors continue to circulate suggesting that Samsung has decided against the Note line going forward, even if Samsung insists those aren’t accurate. All I know is that I wouldn’t be shocked if the Note 20 is it, so if you want to own a little bit of history (and an excellent phone), today is the day to buy one.

Woot is currently selling both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with substantial discounts. The Note 20 can be had for $599 ($400 off) and the Note 20 Ultra can be yours for $799 ($500 off!).

The insanity of those prices is tough to swallow. Both are only a few months old and yet here we are with prices close to Samsung’s launch deal that required a trade-in. Except here, there’s no trade-in required – Woot is just giving you cash off.

All of these units are labeled as brand new and unlocked, so they’ll work on any US carrier. For the Note 20 Ultra, your only choice is 128GB and Mystic Bronze, while the regular Note 20 can be had in Mystic Green.

Need to know more before pulling the trigger? Read our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

UPDATE: Soldout!