The OnePlus 9 Pro will be here shortly as the next high-end phone that will tempt you with all the specs and a price tag we hope will still undercut the competition. If owning the newest of the new has never been your thing and the OnePlus 9 isn’t on your radar, let me point you to last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro, which can be had at a substantial discount today.

The OnePlus 8 Pro originally sold for $1,000, but thanks to discounts, it’s often $200 or $300 off. With a voucher code, you can snag one for $400 off right now. That puts the price for this fully spec’d out phone at $600.

The model you get for $600 is the 12GB RAM-256GB storage version, in Ultramarine Blue. You might have been able to grab the Onyx Black version too, but it’s currently out of stock.

READ: OnePlus 8 Pro review

To get the deal, you’ll hit that link below and add the OnePlus 8 Pro to cart. Then during checkout, look for the voucher/gift code section and click on that. When the voucher pop-up shows, you’ll want to add a new voucher by using code “8PRO100OFF” and then clicking “confirm.” If done correctly, the price will show with a $400 item discount.

Get yourself a phone, friend.