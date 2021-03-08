The OnePlus 9 Pro will be here shortly as the next high-end phone that will tempt you with all the specs and a price tag we hope will still undercut the competition. If owning the newest of the new has never been your thing and the OnePlus 9 isn’t on your radar, let me point you to last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro, which can be had at a substantial discount today.
The OnePlus 8 Pro originally sold for $1,000, but thanks to discounts, it’s often $200 or $300 off. With a voucher code, you can snag one for $400 off right now. That puts the price for this fully spec’d out phone at $600.
The model you get for $600 is the 12GB RAM-256GB storage version, in Ultramarine Blue. You might have been able to grab the Onyx Black version too, but it’s currently out of stock.
To get the deal, you’ll hit that link below and add the OnePlus 8 Pro to cart. Then during checkout, look for the voucher/gift code section and click on that. When the voucher pop-up shows, you’ll want to add a new voucher by using code “8PRO100OFF” and then clicking “confirm.” If done correctly, the price will show with a $400 item discount.
Get yourself a phone, friend.