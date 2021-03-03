Google released Developer Preview update 1.1 for Android 12 this morning, a “minor” update that brings a handful of fixes to eligible devices. To clarify, this isn’t Developer Preview 2, it’s merely a bug fixer update aimed to improve stability for developers who are working to get ready for the Android 12 launch later this year.

If you’re following along with Android 12’s development, either as a user or developer, you’ll likely want to know what’s inside the update. Thanks to Google, we have a complete breakdown. Some of the highlights include a WiFi disconnect bug that’s been resolved, a “System UI keeps stopping” message whenever you’d attempt to snap a screenshot on the lock screen, as well as a fix for an issue the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.

Here’s the complete list.

What’s Fixed in Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a “System UI keeps stopping” message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.

Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.

Fixed an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.

Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.

Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.

Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the android.permission.BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGS permission, causing emergency alerts to crash.

permission, causing emergency alerts to crash. Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.

We’ll continue to update you with changes and fixes as Google makes them public.

// Android Developers