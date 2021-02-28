You absolutely love to see a phone discount that is available with both a monthly contract or at full retail price. Most carriers try to sucker you into deals by only offering the discount if it’s spread out over a period of months, as a way to lock you in like a good ol’ contract. Xfinity Mobile isn’t doing that with the Pixel 4a 5G at the minute, though.

For a limited time, Xfinity Mobile has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 4a 5G by $250 or 50%. They’ll let you buy it on a monthly contract for $10.41/mo or straight up for $250.

I’m not sure I need to say this, but yes, that’s a hell of a deal. This phone was a good value at $499 (read our review for more on that) and is an absolute steal for $250.

The deal runs through April 13, almost as if Xfinity is trying to clean out all remaining inventory in preparation for its replacement. There don’t appear to be any secrets involved here either, you just need to be an Xfinity Mobile customer.