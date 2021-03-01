Pixel 4a 5G is $50 Off, So Go For It

Assuming that most of you aren’t Xfinity Mobile customers and didn’t take advantage of that $250-off Pixel 4a 5G deal, we’ve got one for you today that’s solid and on the unlocked model. For a limited time, Amazon has the Pixel 4a 5G with a $50 discount, dropping the price to $449.

While not as substantial of a price drop as that carrier-tied version, $50 off a phone that is already priced to sell is something we’ll take. The Pixel 4a 5G was a solid phone at full price, so with any discount it moves into insta-cop territory.

Need a recap of the Pixel 4a 5G and what we think about it? Ready our review.

UPDATE: Google and Best Buy have the deal too.