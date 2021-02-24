Announced this morning, Carl Pei’s Nothing has introduced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner, but more importantly, what we assume to be the driving force behind the design for products the company inevitably launches.

Based out of Stockholm, Teenage Engineering has been creating unique products for those who love sound, music, and design. Some of their hit products include studio-used synthesizers and portable hi-fi radios. They certainly push the limits, so we’re interested to see what they come up with for Nothing.

Nothing says it will release its first products in the coming months, one of which we assume is headphones or something along those lines.

Cool.

// Nothing