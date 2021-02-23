Samsung has a new program available for its two latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. In summary, you can now buy one of those devices, use it for up to 100 days, and then return it if you’re not thoroughly happy with it. When you consider Samsung’s usual 15-day return policy for these devices, 100 days is quite generous of a window.

There isn’t anything you’ll need to do, as it’s all done automatically. Simply buy the phone, attempt to use whatever credits you can to lower the price, and Samsung will give you 100-day return window. We’ve reached out to Samsung to see if foldables purchased with a trade-in credit are eligible for this return window, just to be sure, and we’ll update this post once we hear back. This is important because Samsung has always offered great trade-in values, so when you can utilize their program, we recommend you do.

Update: Samsung states that this promotion cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. That means no trade-in program, which hurts.

This program is available from Samsung’s web store and will last only until April 1. If you’ve been curious and need something to spend your next stimulus on, here you go.