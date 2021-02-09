When Carl Pei’s new company releases its first product later this year, that product will indeed be a pair of wireless headphones. As headphones might be the least interesting product a new company could make in 2021, don’t expect Nothing to stop there, especially after they just raised another round of funding.

Pei confirmed the headphone news in a short interview with Bloomberg, noting that there will be several products from Nothing throughout the year. The first will be wireless earbuds, though, probably because anyone with minimal knowledge of manufacturing can make a pair of earbuds on the cheap. Seriously, there are thousands of these things available in the market today, and not just from tech companies.

Either way, this should help Nothing get off the ground before they release an ecosystem of connected smart devices, none of which Pei will hint at. He doesn’t have to yet, thanks to $15 million in funding raised through Google Ventures this week.

We are happy to announce that we have raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by @GVteam propelling us forward on our journey. pic.twitter.com/s7ek851GzF — Nothing (@nothing) February 9, 2021

I’m still trying to wrap my brain around a brand new company having multiple products lined up for this calendar year, all of which connect in some smart way, and that could be interesting on any level if they didn’t have a former co-founder of OnePlus leading the way. For the sake of having to write about Nothing, I hope they surprise me.

