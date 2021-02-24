For the next 13 hours, you can purchase a US Unlocked model of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for just $925, down from its usual price of $1299. That’s nearly $400 off, which is solid savings on one of Samsung’s top devices.

If you missed it, you can read our review here, but to make things easy for you, there is a lot to love about the Note 20 Ultra. It has all of the specs you might need right now, including a large 6.9″ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery, IP68 rating, MST for Samsung Pay, S Pen included, plus an update to Android 11 waiting for you when you open the box.

Like I said, this deal will only last another half day, so have at it.