We’ve had multiple unlocked Galaxy Note 20 owners report that Android 11 (One UI 3.0) is hitting their devices this morning, which is a very legit Christmas present for all.

This is the same Android 11 update that’s been rolling out to US carrier models since last week, complete with the December security patch. We’re still waiting for Samsung to update its support pages with the updated software versions. Once those arrive, we’ll update this post. If you already have this update, let us know the official build numbers in the comments section if you can.

If you own an unlocked Galaxy Note 20, check your settings!

Cheers Louis and Mark!