Verizon and Samsung are sending out another update to the Galaxy S10 lineup, this time being the February security patch. Nothing else is listed inside of the changelog, but hey, security patches are sweet and Samsung just happens to be the best at sending them out.

Once updated, the Galaxy S10 will have software version G977UVRS5EUA4, the S10+ will have G975USQS4FUA1, and the S10e will have G970USQS4FUA1.

Go snag that update, Galaxy S10 owners!

Update: The Galaxy S9 line is getting updated with the February patch, too! Once updated, the S9 will have G960USQS9FUB2 and the S9+ will have G965USQS9FUB2. Excellent!

