Samsung announced the news many Galaxy owners have been waiting for — One UI 3.1 is coming to more devices outside of the new Galaxy S21 lineup. This is fantastic news, as One UI 3.1 is, in my opinion, the best iteration of Samsung’s custom software yet.

Samsung details that the update is coming for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Z lineups. This includes the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Z Flip, but sadly the original Galaxy Z Fold is not included. Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be getting it, though.

Once One UI 3.1 hits your supported device, you may wonder what inside is new. Well, Samsung lists Enhanced Single Take, Object Eraser, Multi-Mic Recording, and Eye Comfort Shield as other great additions for One UI 3.1. For a rundown of One UI 3.1, please read our Galaxy S21 Ultra review. There’s a whole section dedicated to it.

Samsung says this rollout will begin this week, but obviously, when you get this update on your device will vary greatly. Your region and carrier will determine when you can expect the update. As soon as we see it hitting US carrier and unlocked units, we’ll inform you.

This is awesome news.

// Samsung