LastPass announced big changes this week, changes that will undoubtedly affect each and every single one of its free users. Beginning March 16, LastPass will only allow free users to use one device type with their account, meaning users will need to choose if they want to use their free account on mobile devices (such as phones and tablets) or on computers (laptops, desktops, etc.).

Allow me to explain. If you want LastPass on your computers, you’ll be able to access it on any computer with no limits. If you want to access it on computers and mobile phones, you’ll need to pay for that. If you want LastPass on just your mobile devices, you can do so for free, but again, if you want access on your computers at the same time, you’ll need to pay for a Premium subscription.

LastPass breaks it down in two examples, just to really hammer home what’s happening here.

Sarah is a Free user with Computers as her active device type. She can use LastPass on her laptop, desktop and her dad’s laptop (anyone’s computer!), but she can’t use LastPass on her phone, tablet, or smart watch unless she upgrades to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access.

Steve is a Free user with Mobile Devices as his active device type. He can use LastPass on his iPhone, Android work phone, tablet, and smart watch, but he can’t use LastPass on his desktop or laptop unless he upgrades to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access.

Makes sense, yeah?

LastPass explains that as a free user, your first login on or after March 16th will set your active device type. You’ll have three opportunities to switch your active device type to explore what’s right for you. Additionally, as of May 17th, email support will only be available for Premium and Families customers.

Ready to start paying? Good! For a limited time, users can upgrade from a free account to LastPass Premium for $2.25 per month (billed annually). LastPass Families is also available at a special limited time offer of $3.00 per month (billed annually).

Kinda weak, LastPass.

