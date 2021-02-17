Verizon and Samsung are on a tear lately with the Galaxy Note 9 — this thing won’t STOP getting updates. This time, it’s the February security patch, coming in with software version N960USQS7FUA1.

While it may not be Android 11, owners should be happy that this thing is getting such timely security updates. It’s not every day where a device of this age sees this kind of support. Samsung really is the king of Android updates, and no, Google doesn’t count.

If you still own the Note 9, get that update!

// Verizon