Google Starts Selling Fitbit Products on Google Store

Google is operating under the assumption that Fitbit is officially theirs and has even linked to Fitbit’s store from the Google Store to tell people to shop for the latest from the wearable maker. Today, Google made it even easier for you to buy Fitbit products. You can now buy select Fitbit goods directly from the Google Store.

Google added the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 to the Google Store. If you buy any of those, it looks like Google is handling it all, including the shipping.

Prices for all are what you are familiar with too, so this isn’t (yet) one of those situations where Google bought a company and will now be able to drop prices. The Fitbit Sense is still $330, Versa 3 is $230, and the two fitness bands are the prices you’d find elsewhere.

For now, Google is still pointing you to Fitbit’s store if you want accessories or any of the other (older) fitness trackers they sell. I’d imagine at some point soon enough, it will all come on over.

Poor, Wear OS.