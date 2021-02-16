This year’s all digital CES was extremely boring, but one product that caught our eye was Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2. For starters, it’s relatively cheap starting at $549, but it comes with some fine specs to make what should be quite the Chrome OS experience. Back in January, the company didn’t provide official availability, but we have all of that now.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is up for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning March 1. Again, it starts at $549 with the lowest tier that includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but can go all the way up to $699 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Core i3 processor. Other key specs include a 13.3-inch QLED FHD touchscreen display, stereo speakers, stylus support, and 45.5Wh battery.

If the latest Chrome OS machine interests you, follow either of the links below.