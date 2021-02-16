Essential Now Owned by Nothing

Nothing, also known as Nothing Technologies, is now the owner of Essential, the once darling phone company that could have been something very special if it wasn’t for a large amount of misconduct concerning its founder Andy Rubin. With all of that behind us and Essential essentially doing nothing for the past couple of years, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has gained all of the rights to Essential’s entire line of intellectual property, including logos, trademarks, and patents.

There’s no telling yet why this took place, but the hunch is that Nothing wanted Essential’s patent portfolio, reported to be home to a few things concerning digital voice assistance. We’re not yet sure how that plays into Nothing’s headphones move, and it may not at all, but we’ll have to remain patient to see what comes of this.

We’re very curious how much this purchase cost Nothing. It couldn’t have been too much, right?

