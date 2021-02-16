This isn’t exactly Android-related, but it is wireless industry-related and Pacific Northwest-related (we’re based in Portland, OR), so that’s good enough for us. Announced this week, the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system, the same system in use in California for its early warning messaging system, will soon be available for residents of Oregon starting in March, 2021. Following that, Washington state residents will have it available for their wireless devices in May, 2021.

ShakeAlert has the ability to save lives in the event of an earthquake. By delivering a message to wireless phone users seconds ahead of when the shaking starts, citizens have a chance to get somewhere safe. Considering the PNW and its residents have been gearing up for the Big One, the availability of this service to those outside of California is welcomed news.

Leading up to March 11, Oregon, in collaboration with USGS and other partners, will use various methods to announce the availability of alerts powered by the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning system to be delivered to wireless devices. On March 11, ShakeAlert will be activated to deliver alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon when earthquakes strike.

// USGS [IMAGE]