$200 Off the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a Solid Deal Too

Today’s best deal is probably the $100-$200 off the Galaxy S21 line-up, but if you are like me and don’t necessarily view those as amazing upgrades to the S family, this Note 20 deal is another option. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are both $200 off too.

Amazon has the unlocked Note 20 phones starting at $799 (Note 20) and $1,099 (Note 20 Ultra). That’s good value there, since you still get best-of-the-best specs for the Note 20 Ultra, plus an S Pen that S21 Ultra owners will have to buy separately. Oh, there’s microSD storage as well.

Our Note 20 Ultra review is here for you.

