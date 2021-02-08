Google’s lovely little Chromecast with Google TV dongle device has found a fresh update to kick off the weekend, bringing with it a new security patch and probably not much else. That’s not telling you much, and I’m sorry.

The update arrives as Android TV OS build QTS2.200918.033.7115981 and with the December Android security patch (was on September’s). It’s still Android 10 and not Android 11, in case you were wondering. At just 78.2MB, it’s likely that the update is mostly a bug fixer.

UPDATE : Google has posted the full changelog for the update, which suggests 4K improvements, improvements in Dolby Audio, and other general fixes.

Improved 4K support for TVs and AVRs

Dolby Audio improvements for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content

Android recovery screen improvements and fixes Reduced the occurrence of users seeing the Android recovery screen Improved instructions when the Android recovery screen is shown

improvements and fixes Security update: security patch level increased to December 5, 2020

General security, stability and performance improvements

To update, since the update is quite live for the pullin’, head into Settings>About>System update. Be aware that the update takes a bit to apply and reboot, so if you are in the middle of watching something or need to shortly, hold off.