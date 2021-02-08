Samsung’s newest phone line has its first significant discount today that doesn’t require a trade-in or contract of any kind. The entire line-up of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 has a straight-up price drop up to $200 off.

For those looking to grab the higher-end of the bunch, you are looking at $200 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+. If you were looking at the smaller, plastic Galaxy S21, it’s $100 off.

Again, these deals are temporary price drops, so you don’t need to do anything special to get them. You don’t have to trade-in the latest and greatest phones, add a new line you have no use for, sign a 2 year contract, nothing. If you have the cash, you can head over to places like Amazon and Best Buy and spend $999 for a S21 Ultra, $799 for a S21+, or $699 for a Galaxy S21.

Pretty solid prices on this year’s top Samsung phones.

