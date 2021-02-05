OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro Updates Optimize and Fix a Lot

OnePlus was at one time a company that looked to be turning into the update king of Android. Since expanding their line-up of phones in recent years, I’m not sure they are still on that trajectory, but they have continued to push regular updates to their best phones. Today, the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 are all getting fresh builds.

For all three phones, the updates aren’t necessarily providing a bunch of new features, but they are fixing and optimizing a lot of stuff. OnePlus has taken care of a noise issue when using 5G, a Twitter freeze-up bug, the experience when taking long screenshots, and more. They also tossed in the January Android security patch.

The full list of changes can be seen below, and yes, it really is the exact same set of fixes and optimizations for the three phones, even with the 8T being its own series:

System Optimized the experience of using long screenshots Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls



If you own a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, be on the lookout for OxygenOS 11.0.4.4. If you own the OnePlus 8T, your build is 11.0.7.9 in India and North America, or 11.0.7.10 for Europe.

OnePlus tends to slow roll these updates out over several days, so try not to freak out if you don’t see it until next week.

// Changelogs: OnePlus 8T | OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro