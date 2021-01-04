A new year is here and so is the first big Android update of 2021. Google has released the January Android security patch for its Pixel phones, with builds for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 all going live. If you want to update immediately, you can do so via factory image or OTA file.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ1A.210105.003, RQ1D.210105.003), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ1A.210105.003, RQ1D.210105.003), Pixel 4a (RQ1A.210105.002), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ1A.210105.003), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ1A.210105.002), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ1A.210105.003, RQ1D.210105.003).

For build info, we have the following:

Verizon Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 3 : RQ1D.210105.003

: RQ1D.210105.003 All other builds listed are global and for all models

There doesn’t appear to be a delay in this month’s Verizon updates

Here are the major fixes included:

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: