Through the first Android 11 open beta for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro that arrived a couple of weeks back, OnePlus laid the foundation for one of the biggest software releases in the company’s history. There was a big feature still missing, though. Like in the early OnePlus 8’s OxygenOS 11 preview betas, the new always-on display experience wasn’t included. Today, we’re getting it.
The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are getting Android 11 open beta 2 as we head into the weekend and it does indeed have an always-on display option. OnePlus did bury it a bit, and said that it will likely increase power consumption, but you can use it if you want. There are plans to further optimize it in future builds.
To find always-on display, head into Settings>Utilities>OnePlus Laboratory. You should be able to toggle it from there.
As for the rest of this new update, you’ll find the list of fixes below:
- System
- Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper
- Improved power consumption in some scenarios
- Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience
- Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time
- Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar
- Fixed the issue that ‘Tips & Support’ is not displayed in the Settings
- Camera
- Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode
- Ambient Display
- Newly supported Always-on ambient display feature (Only OP7 Pro) (Go to: Settings – Utilities – OnePlus Laboratory – Always-on ambient display)
// OnePlus