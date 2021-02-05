Through the first Android 11 open beta for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro that arrived a couple of weeks back, OnePlus laid the foundation for one of the biggest software releases in the company’s history. There was a big feature still missing, though. Like in the early OnePlus 8’s OxygenOS 11 preview betas, the new always-on display experience wasn’t included. Today, we’re getting it.

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are getting Android 11 open beta 2 as we head into the weekend and it does indeed have an always-on display option. OnePlus did bury it a bit, and said that it will likely increase power consumption, but you can use it if you want. There are plans to further optimize it in future builds.

To find always-on display, head into Settings>Utilities>OnePlus Laboratory. You should be able to toggle it from there.

As for the rest of this new update, you’ll find the list of fixes below:

System Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper Improved power consumption in some scenarios Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar Fixed the issue that ‘Tips & Support’ is not displayed in the Settings

Camera Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode

Ambient Display Newly supported Always-on ambient display feature (Only OP7 Pro) (Go to: Settings – Utilities – OnePlus Laboratory – Always-on ambient display)



