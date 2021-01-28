Do you play on Amazon Luna or have you been waiting to try the service out? Amazon announced today that it has added more Android devices to its supported devices list, which is so cool. The newly supported devices are the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, as well as the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9.

Luna, for those who aren’t in the know, is Amazon’s cloud gaming subscription service. Basically, you pay a monthly fee to access a library of games, and you can pay more if you want additional titles from a small selection of publishers. We have all of the details here.

Below is the full list of support Android devices following this news.

List of Supported Android Devices

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro (5G), OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro (5G).

That list probably makes up about 98% of Android users in the US, so that seems pretty good.