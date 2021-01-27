OnePlus 8 5G UW owners on Verizon, today is your day. Android 11 is rolling out, complete with the November security patch. Wha, wait a tick, let me check these notes. Yeah, can confirm, it’s the November patch along with Android 11. Interesting!

Verizon does a fine job at listing what’s included with the Android 11 update on these OnePlus devices. Owners can expect a freshened up user interface, Ambient Display (worth the update alone), better accessibility for Dark Mode, new features for Zen Mode, plus a bunch more. Verizon also details improvements for the actual 5G UWB connectivity on the phone.

Once updated, you’ll see software version IN2019_15_210110.

Never mind that the changelog specifically says that the update includes the, “most up to date Android security patches.” We’ll look around and see if this November patch part is accurate. Seems odd. Also lame is the fact that the regular non-carrier OnePlus 8 received Android 11 all the way back in October, 2020. No idea what took Verizon and OnePlus so long to get this done, but it’s pretty lame if you own this phone and were expecting to be updated alongside your OnePlus siblings.

// Verizon