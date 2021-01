The LG Velvet on Verizon is receiving the January security patch this week, labeled as software version G900VM10g.

The January security patch is the only thing listed, so don’t expect to see Android 11 magically appear. As far as we know, LG has intentions to offer Android 11 at some point in Q1 this year, but we don’t know exactly when. This is better than nothing, though. LG owners are probably used to nothing at this point.

Go snag that update.

