Verizon’s exclusivity on the Clearly White Pixel 4a 5G is over with. This evening as scheduled, the Pixel 4a 5G with a white paint job has gone up for sale, giving folks not wanting to pay Verizon’s mmW network tax another choice.

To be clear, the unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in Just Black or Clearly White will work just fine on the majority of Verizon’s network. However, unlike Verizon’s $599 version of the Pixel 4a 5G, the unlocked version does not have 5G mmW support, so it’ll only work on their nationwide 5G and 4G LTE networks. Trust me, that’s all you need.

Of course, since this is an unlocked phone, it works perfect on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, including their nationwide 5G.

If you missed our review, know that we’re fans of the Pixel 4a 5G. We love the camera, the software experience, and its price tag. It’s a tough phone to beat for $500, knowing it’ll also get a full three years worth of software updates too.

For the moment, B&H Photo is first out of the gate with the white model and happens to have it discounted by $40 to $459. I’d imagine Google will post it within the next several hours.

Shop Pixel 4a 5G: