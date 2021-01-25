Samsung has begun shipping out the Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update to unlocked units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. That means there’s a few happy folks out there, including myself and Kellen. We’ve been racking our brains trying to figure out why Samsung would save its best (this $2,000 2020 Phone of the Year) for last, but regardless, we’ve finally made it the finish line.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners, you can expect all the Android 11 goodness, as well as the changes Samsung detailed. There are updated privacy controls, Bubbles for your messaging apps, a few changes in the aesthetics department, and plenty else.

Once updated, owners will be on software build version F916U1UEU1CUA1.

Sweet Monday, y’all!